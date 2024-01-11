Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2024) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the extension of its existing mining claims at the PCH project in Goias, Brazil from 17,551.07 hectares to an expansive 40,963.18 hectares across a total of 22 claim blocks. This substantial 133% increase in the current land package includes 12 new claims independently staked by the Company, but included as part of the project acquisition (details available HERE), incurring minimal costs. This strategic expansion provides Appia with an exceptional opportunity to explore this promising geological corridor to the north of its current claim zones, unveiling new avenues for potential critical mineral resource discoveries.

"The expansion of our exploration rights to 40,963.18 hectares marks a pivotal moment for Appia in Brazil as we build on the momentum achieved through our initial drilling program at the Target IV and Buriti zones," commented Stephen Burega, President, "Our dedicated Brazilian team is eager to explore the untapped potential of the northern corridor, where similar geological and geophysical features have been identified."

Burega adds, "There is huge potential in these new claim blocks as we can draw clear parallels to the favourable geology that hosts the critical rare earth minerals that initially convinced us to enter into our agreement on the PCH project. Doubling the size of our overall land package within the prolific alkali province not only reflects our commitment but also strengthens the Company's strategic plans. We aim to develop a series of potential target zones, extending the project focus for the benefit of our valued shareholders. This expansion underscores our dedication to unlocking the full spectrum of opportunities in Brazil's mineral-rich landscape."





MAP #1 - Target IV covers 193.28 hectares and Buriti covers 210.39 hectares of claim 860058/2018, which spans a total area of 1,874.6 hectares.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/193856_5da74710d4fba8b3_001full.jpg

Target IV represents a unique high-grade critical REE mineralization zone, with the southwest quadrant displaying exceptional drill results, further details available HERE. Appia's new Scandium and Cobalt discovery zone, Buriti (south of Target IV) revealed substantial findings in hole PCH-RC-116, from surface to 24 metres and remains open at depth, additional details are available HERE.



ANM* n° Permits n° Area (ha) Status 1 860058/2018 5445 1874.60 GRANTED 2 860059/2018 5446 1864.41 GRANTED 3 860060/2018 5447 1901.19 GRANTED 4 860464/2020 3627 983.40 GRANTED 5 860465/2020 2251 1978.45 GRANTED 6 860466/2020 - 1005.85 Application 7 860467/2020 3626 1984.03 GRANTED 8 860468/2020 7270 1972.94 GRANTED 9 860469/2020 7271 1995.29 GRANTED 10 860498/2020 7099 1990.87 GRANTED 11 860307/2023 4462 1982.69 GRANTED 12 860333/2023 4705 1984.98 GRANTED 13 860334/2023 9424 1983.50 GRANTED 14 860335/2023 9425 1980.50 GRANTED 15 860336/2023 9426 1984.98 GRANTED 16 860337/2023 9427 1983.87 GRANTED 17 860338/2023 9428 1964.45 GRANTED 18 860339/2023 9429 1982.73 GRANTED 19 860340/2023 9430 1969.12 GRANTED 20 860341/2023 9431 1982.13 GRANTED 21 860342/2023 9432 1965.26 GRANTED 22 860343/2023 9433 1647.94 GRANTED









Total:

40963.18 ha







* ANM - Brazilian Mining Agency

CHART #1 - List of previously acquired, and newly staked, claim numbers and areas for the PCH project.

The Company remains committed to maintaining open communication with local communities, stakeholders, and regulatory bodies throughout the exploration process and will continue to disseminate information relating to our exploration activities on a timely basis.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Appia)

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project which is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click HERE).

The Company successfully added 23,412.11 ha to the PCH project's total hectares with the approval of 12 new claims, bringing the overall project size to 40,963.18 ha.

Appia has 136.3 million common shares outstanding, 144.1 million shares fully diluted.

