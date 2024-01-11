

JENA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the VISUMAX 800 with SMILE pro software from ZEISS for surgically treating nearsightedness, with or without astigmatism, Carl Zeiss Meditec said in a statement.



The company noted that the updated ZEISS femtosecond laser provides U.S. refractive surgeons with faster treatment, greater flexibility, and significant workflow enhancements.



