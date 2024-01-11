Victory Clean Energy, Inc.: Victory Clean Energy Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / Victory Clean Energy, Inc., (OTC PINK:VYEY) ("Victory" or the "Company"), a fully reporting green-tech zero emission Green Hydrogen production company focused on using completely Sustainable and Renewable biomass to produce and deliver the world's lowest-cost, Green Hydrogen, today announced that it has retained Integrous Communications ("Integrous") as its investor relations advisor. Integrous will lead Victory's financial communications and strategic investor relations initiatives.

"We are excited to be working with Integrous Communications, as this engagement underscores Victory's commitment to fostering a robust connection with the investment community and maintaining an open and informative dialogue with our stakeholders, including current and prospective investors," stated CEO Jim McGinley. "As we accelerate the commercialization of our High Yield Fast Pyrolysis TrueGreen Hydrogen production, Integrous' experience, relationships and expertise provides us with the support we need to communicate our growth initiatives to shareholders."

"We are thrilled to be working with Victory to enhance its investor relations program," said Derek Gradwell, Founder of Integrous Communications. "We look forward to partnering with Victory to help communicate their growth strategy, value proposition to investors, and build long-term relationships with the investment community."

About Integrous Communications

Integrous Communications is an independent communications and investor relations consulting firm providing a single source solution for financial, corporate governance, applied technology, and integrated corporate communications services. Headquartered in Austin, Texas with personnel situated across North America, the firm's diverse team of professionals has more than 100 years of combined experience. Integrous serves both domestic and international clients, including companies listed on the U.S., Canadian, Australian, and European exchanges.

About Victory Clean Energy

Victory Clean Energy is an innovative Green Hydrogen energy company dedicated to developing and implementing clean, sustainable low-cost energy solutions with applications across various industries, including transportation, power generation, and industrial processes. The Company's pioneering TrueGreen Hydrogen production solutions aim to provide clean, reliable, and cost-effective energy sources to a diverse range of clients. TrueGreen Hydrogen positions the Company as a formidable force in the low-cost Green Hydrogen sector, focusing on decarbonization in heavy transportation and industrial Hydrogen markets. With this commitment, Victory Clean Energy is dedicated to shaping a sustainable and cleaner future for industries and communities worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management's experience, perception of historical trends and technical analyses, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate and reasonable by management. When used in this press release, the words "will," "potential," "believe," "estimated," "intend," "expect," "may," "should," "anticipate," "could," "plan," "project," or their negatives, other similar expressions or the statements that include those words, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to successfully complete the proposed merger, integrate H2EG with our operations and realize the anticipated benefits from the merger, any unexpected costs or delays in connection with the merger, general economic conditions and the ability to manage and continue growth, and other factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Further information on such assumptions, risks and uncertainties is available in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website at www.vyey.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

