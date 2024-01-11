Halberd Corporation 2023 Year-End CEO Update and 2024 Goals

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) made significant advances in its technology development and accomplished major business goals during the second half of 2023.

2023 ACHIEVEMENTS

Halberd received from the CDC two sets of antibiotic resistant bacteria and fungi (a total of 60 samples) on which to test its proprietary laser eradication methodology. Testing at Youngstown State University (YSU) successfully eradicated every sample of the various strains of E. coli, Candida auris, Shigella, and Klebsiella pneumoniae, which are linked to numerous infections, including pneumonia, meningitis, digestive tract infections, etc.

Eradication of these bacteria was achieved by using as little as 10% of the laser power used in the initial eradication testing. The ability to achieve the same level of antigen eradication at a fraction of the power further reduces potential collateral damage to surrounding constituents in blood or CSF

Halberd contracted Mississippi State University (MSU) to develop and conduct a preclinical testing protocol for Halberd's patent-pending nasal spray to safely counteract the effects of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI).

This testing at MSU demonstrated the efficacy of our nasal spray by significantly reducing key neuronal damage biomarkers by as much as 50%! The timely application of Halberd's nasal spray within hours of a traumatic brain injury may potentially mitigate factors associated with long-term neurodegeneration, often leading to Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, Epileptic seizures, PTSD, etc. This product, with its capacity for more immediate application effectiveness than any other known alternative, uniquely positions Halberd to timely and effectively reduce inflammatory cytokines and excitatory neurotransmitters to avoid the irreversible damage of TBI.

Halberd prepared and submitted seven Abstracts to the government's ARPA-H (Advance Research Projects Agency - Health) website for contract consideration. These were recommended by ARPA-H for consideration by the military, where selection decisions are pending.

MSU collected tissue samples from the TBI mitigating nasal spray test subjects for histopathology analysis to quantify the presence of TBI biomarkers.

Halberd signed a collaboration agreement with Athena GTX to cooperate on submissions to government agencies for the development of detection and treatment of TBI as a point-of-injury application.

Based on the successful initial testing results of Halberd's nasal spray at MSU, Halberd requested MSU to submit a proposal to conduct an expanded sample test project to replicate the initial test with a larger sample size.

quarter, Halberd and CrodenHealth Corp. of Canada reached an agreement for CrodenHealth to produce, market, sell and distribute Halberd's patented low dose naltrexone (LDN+) products. During the course of the year, Halberd added to its intellectual property and now has accumulated four issued patents and 22 patents pending, indicating an extremely strong research capability.

THE LOOK AHEAD

Prior work revealed potential corporate needs associated with the need for non-dilutive funding to expand and continue: Antibody/antigen R&D at YSU, fine-tuned for maximum efficacy; Extension of animal testing at MSU on Halberd's patent-pending TBI Nasal Spray, including conforming it to FDA requirements Completion of clinical trials of Halberd's patented LDN+ Drug and TBI Nasal Spray products; FDA certification of both LDN+ and TBI Nasal Spray products, and Applications for government contracts for both of Halberd's most promising near-term prospects for commercial success: LDN+ and TBI Nasal Spray



The BEST NEWS- - We have secured non-dilutive funding for all of the above, along with assistance in pursuing government contracts via a joint venture with Athena GTX, an established government contractor with a proven history of identifying government needs and obtaining contracts to fill those needs.

Halberd will continue its work at YSU and MSU during 2024, and coordinate prototype clinical trials with CrodenHealth and Athena GTX with an aim toward FDA approval and marketing.

Halberd will meet with the Center for Disease Control (CDC) early in 2024 to review our stunning success in eradicating all 60 strains of antibiotic-resistant bacteria and Candida Auris Fungi supplied by the CDC. Results to date have been accomplished using our patented laser process as well as the success of our previously unannounced proprietary process of utilizing pre-processed nanoparticles to minimize collateral damage for blood-borne diseases. We believe that the CDC will be very interested in the success of our pre-processing experimentation.

We plan to complete a thorough financial audit in 2024 and, pending stock price enhancement, file for fully reporting status

Following successful clinical trials with the military of Halberd's most promising near-term products (LDN+ and TBI Nasal Spray), FDA certification and commercialization prospects will be guided with the active consultation of Dr. Mark Darrah, CEO of Athena GTX, and Peter Croden, Chairman of CrodenHealth and former president of Upjohn/Pfizer Canada and later of Upjohn/Pfizer Animal Health, headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

SUMMARY

Throughout 2023, Halberd management continued to guide technological advancements. Halberd's success was demonstrated by the ability of its proprietary single antibody, coupled with its patent-pending laser methodology, to effectively eradicate multiple strains of antibiotic-resistant bacteria and fungi. We believe that our decision to focus on expansion of our R&D from antibody/antigen treatment to include LDN+ and nasal spray products will prove to be a major benefit to both the short- and long-term interests of the company and its stockholders. Recent developments and interest by the military have proven the validity of that decision.

We believe in our mission, to create and develop safe and effective treatments against many previously perceived incurable and hard-to-treat diseases and to continue our progress towards achieving that goal. For the near-term, we remain focused on the most promising of our technologies with particular focus on those products with the shortest development time, and they include:

Our patented LDN+ drug that can be an effective medication against pain, anxiety, PTSD, suicidal ideation, and chemical and alcohol addiction, and Our patent-pending nasal spray that mitigates the potential neurodegenerative cascade following head trauma.

We believe that both technologies have the potential to be multi-billion-dollar market products, in the relatively short-term, and our belief is shared by our two recent joint venture partners, who have pledged to support us financially and with their expertise in our efforts continuing into 2024.

In summary, 2023 has been an extremely successful year! We have exceeded all of our goals associated with establishing a non-dilutive funding source for our continuing R&D at Youngstown State University and Mississippi State University.

We secured experienced assistance in dealing with the military, secured interest by the military in our breakthrough technologies, while establishing the basis for initial clinical trials paid by the military; secured experienced senior consultants who will guide us through the FDA certification process; and secured a senior partner with significant first-hand relationships with Big Pharma.

We also appreciate the efforts of our expanding team of research scientists, and the support of our stockholders. We will continue to maintain transparency and pledge to improve our communication with our family of interested parties. Watch us closely as we intend to move our development along at a very fast pace in 2024. We expect even greater accomplishments in 2024, because we now have the tools to efficiently complete the job and the experience to competently guide us.

