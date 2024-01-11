ID Global Corporation: IDGlobal Corp. Announces Corporate Update

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / (OTC PINK:IDGC) UTXO Technologies Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of IDGlobal Corp., has successfully completed its due diligence period and is set to proceed with the definitive purchase agreements with GZ Scientific and its 6,000 square-foot, 1MW facility. This new headquarters, with its multi facited operational components, will enable UTXO to focus on increasing revenue through six key areas: customer base growth, retention, improved customer service, data-driven engagement, refined pricing strategies, and the exploration of new revenue streams.

This facility, combined with over 21 years of UTXO management's experience in IT infrastructure design, deployment, and troubleshooting of data systems ranging from switching and routing to QOS, VoiP, Wireless Microwave, Wan-Lan, Cloud and advanced data analysis. UTXO Management is well-equipped to lead the company through this new phase of growth focusing on network design and project management, distributed and big data platform implementation within enterprise and service provider environments, as well as expertise in hardware, software, network security, data center design and deployment, and datacenter systems from environmental to redundancy, will be instrumental in the success of UTXO's revenue-generating initiatives.

UTXO is dedicated to leveraging the latest technologies to drive growth. With the rapid advancement of IT infrastructure and data systems, UTXO is well positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in areas such as edge computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML). By incorporating these cutting-edge technologies into its operations, UTXO can unlock unprecedented potential for growth and expansion.

Furthermore, UTXO Technologies Inc. is aware of the potential of these technologies in other industries. AI and ML are already transforming the healthcare industry by enabling more accurate diagnoses and personalized treatments, while they are revolutionizing the retail industry by improving supply chain management and enhancing customer experience, lead generation, and marketing budget analysis. By applying similar AI and ML technologies to its own operations, UTXO can optimize workflows and analyze its own systems. With this focus on leveraging emerging technologies and increasing revenue through six key areas, UTXO Technologies Inc. is set to drive growth and expand its business at an unprecedented pace.

ABOUT UTXO TECHNOLOGIES INC.

UTXO is focused on making acquisitions in the Information Technology & Renewable Energy Sectors.UTXO, Inc. is a multi-disciplinary hi-tech organization consisting of several teams experienced in advanced IT solutions, electronics, software and hardware development, as well as nano material science. The teams are dedicated to boost innovation in the energy sector, focused to take over the world with the distributed renewable energy solutions.

ABOUT QHP CORPORATION (QHP.AI)

QHP presents businesses with the capability to unlock operational efficiency, minimize costs, and maximize ROI. Through strategic diagnosis, operational refinement, RPA implementation, comprehensive cost analysis, and data-driven decision-making, we equip organizations to reach their desired efficiency and success levels. By partnering with us, businesses can harness the transformative power of AI, gaining a competitive advantage and paving the way to a future marked by heightened productivity and profitability.

IDGC's Plan of Operations .

IDGC is an emerging growth company under the JOBS Act of 2012 and, as a diversified holding company, will focus on emerging and middle-market international investment opportunities through its subsidiaries. IDGlobal Corp. is an organization engaged in the business of fostering early-stage companies through the different developmental phases until the companies have sufficient financial, human, and physical resources to function on their own.

