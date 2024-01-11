

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Consumer Price Inflation might be the highlight on Thursday, The weekly jobless claims also will get attention.



Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading broadly in positive territory.



As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were up 4.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 8.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 67.75 points.



The U.S. major averages pulled back off their best levels on Wednesday and remained in positive territory. The Nasdaq advanced 111.94 points or 0.8 percent to 14,969.65, the S&P 500 climbed 26.95 points or 0.6 percent to 4,783.45 and the Dow rose 170.57 points or 0.5 percent to 37,695.73.



On the economic front, the Consumer Price Index or CPI for December will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 0.2 percent, while it was up 0.1 percent in the prior month.



The Jobless Claims for the week is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 209K, while it was up 202K in the previous week.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was down 14 bcf.



Ten-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities or TIPS announcement will be held at 11.00 am ET.



Twenty-year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 11.00 am ET and 30-year Bond auction will be held at 1.00 am ET. Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin will speak before the Virginia Bankers Association 2024 Financial Forecast at 12.40 pm ET.



Asian stocks advanced on Thursday. Chinese shares rebounded from near 5-year lows, with the Shanghai Composite index closing 0.31 percent higher at 2,886.65 ahead of trade and inflation figures, due this Friday.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rallied 1.27 percent to 16,302.04.



Japanese markets closed higher. The Nikkei average jumped 1.77 percent to 35,049.86. The broader Topix index settled 1.57 percent higher at 2,482.87.



Australian markets ended higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose half a percent to 7,506 while the broader All Ordinaries index gained 0.44 percent to finish at 7,736.80.



