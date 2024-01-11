

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Repeated refusals by Israeli authorities to allow UN aid teams to deliver the desperately needed humanitarian relief inside Gaza have cut off five hospitals in the north from access to 'lifesaving medical supplies and equipment', the UN aid coordination office (OCHA) warned.



As Israel intensify bombing and clashes with resisting Hamas continue across the Gaza Strip, OCHA said that requests had been denied five times since December 26 to reach the Central Drug Store in Gaza city and Al Awda Hospital in Jabalya, further north.



'At the same time, the continued denial of fuel delivery to water and sanitation facilities is leaving tens of thousands of people without access to clean water and increasing the risk of sewage overflows, significantly heightening the risk of the spread of communicable diseases,' OCHA noted in its latest update on the impact of war in Gaza.



According to the World Health Organization, 15 out of Gaza's 36 hospitals remain partially functional: nine in the south and six in the north.



Rafah had a population of 280000, but now hosts more than 1 million displaced people, according to The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.



Much of the Gaza Strip, especially central and southern areas in Deir al Balah and Khan Younis, experienced intense Israeli bombardment from the air, land and sea, OCHA said.



Rocket fire into Israel by Palestinian armed groups also continued, along with ongoing clashes between Israeli soldiers and militants.



Citing the Gazan health authorities, OCHA noted that 126 Palestinians had been killed earlier this week, taking the number of Palestinian causalities from Israeli bombardment to 23,210.



The Israeli authorities estimate that about 136 Israelis and foreign nationals are being held by Hamas in Gaza.



After more than three months of violence, nearly 85 per cent of Gaza's population - some 1.9 million people - is now believed to be displaced, according to UNRWA.



The UN agency continues to shelter nearly 1.4 million people in 155 UNRWA facilities across all five governorates but facilities 'are far exceeding their intended capacity.'



UNWRA installations have also received 63 direct hits, it said, with at least 319 displaced people killed in the agency's shelters and more than 1,135 injured since 7 October.



Trucks with humanitarian supplies are entering the Gaza Strip through the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings.



Meanwhile, the International Court of Justice is holding hearings Thursday on South Africa's request that the ICJ exercise its authority to indicate provisional measures requiring Israel to suspend its military operations in Gaza.



The UN court is also set to hear South African allegation that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, and its request to take steps to ensure Israel's compliance with the Genocide Convention.



Washington came in full support of Israel on the eve of the hearing.



Allegations that Israel is committing genocide are unfounded, according to the U.S. State Department. Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas' terrorist acts while its forces are operating in an 'exceptionally challenging environment in Gaza,' an urban battle space where Hamas intentionally embeds itself with and hides behind civilians, the State Department spokesperson said in a statement .



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX