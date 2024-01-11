Global Risk Solutions Group, a leading provider of a diverse range of P&C claims adjusting, complex/large loss, and pollution liability risk management solutions, has announced the retirement of David Brocklehurst.

David has given notice of his intention to retire as Global Client Liaison Director of GRS' Complex Claims Solutions division [CCS] effective January 31, 2024 after five years of service. During this time, David has assisted in building the CCS brand into the recognised specialist loss adjusting company that it has become today. David was also instrumental in GRS' strategic acquisitions of WKA (Bill Kramer) and RWC (Rodney Winkler) companies in the USA and the onboarding of the Energy, Renewable and Construction teams of recognised international adjusters based in London and the Middle East.

David started his loss adjusting career with the family firm "Brocklehursts" and thereafter with Crawford Co., before joining GRS specialising in the Energy Market.

David says, "Given my advancing years it is finally time to bring the curtain down on my loss adjusting career. It has been a privilege and pleasure to work with colleagues in all GRS divisions and in some small way help establish CCS gain recognition and traction in the complex claims marketplace. Founded upon an expertise lead approach committed to achieving outcomes aligned with expectations and policy coverage and reducing the life cycle of a claim. Additionally, the CCS analysis and visualisation of Data and Thought Leadership publications have significantly enhanced the services provided by loss adjusters enabling risks to be better understood."

"I leave GRS in good hands and look forward to learning of their future success in my retirement."

Mike Reeves says, "It has been my pleasure to work alongside David in our respective careers both at Crawford and GRS Inc. He has been an experienced and trusted adviser at GRS, and we recognise the significant contribution David has made to the rapid growth of our major and complex loss business unit (CCS). Our best wishes go to David and his family for the future."

Kip Radigan says, "I echo Mike's sentiments above as well as to wish my friend, mentor and colleague all the best in his future endeavours."

Global Risk Solutions, Inc., enables corporate and insurance industry clients to respond to property casualty claims, natural catastrophes, and environmental pollution events quickly and effectively by delivering people, process, and technology to manage risk and contain cost.

