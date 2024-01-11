Publicis Groupe S.A.: Following a year at #1, Publicis Groupe kicks off 2024 with the One-to-One Wishes, powered by AI

Following a year at #1, Publicis kicks off 2024 with the One-to-One Wishes,

powered by AI

Groupe creates 100,000 personal 'thank you' films

for every member of its team

Paris - January 11, 2024- After a year where Publicis achieved a lot of firsts - first on organic growth, first on all financial KPIs, first on new business, first on ESG, to become first in the industry in terms of market value - as always, we wanted to put our people first, and thank them one by one, for helping us to secure the #1 spot in 2023.

So we are kicking off 2024 not with one New Year's Wish film, but 100,000 of them. One for every member of the Publicis team.

In a first of its kind experiment in pushing the boundaries of AI video, storytelling and personalization at scale, Arthur's usual New Year's message to the group takes an unusual turn when he's joined by his AI twin, the AI Directoire+ and AI Maurice.

Thanks to our ability to gather and connect information about our people through our platform Marcel, everyone that works at Publicis and who has contributed to our growth and success, is being sent a personalized thank you that is relevant to their interests and passions. Along the way, Carla, Dave, Agathe, Nigel and even Maurice seem to have picked some surprising new skills.

To see how the One-to-One Wishes match the right language, the right leader, and the right interests, to the right person, across 100,000 films, here are 5 examples:

Watch Carla & Arthur thank Eva, a sport-loving Groupe Managing partner living in Austria. Clickhere.

Watch Maurice and Arthur thank Gabi, an adventure-seeking Business Lead from Sao Paulo. Click here.

Watch Nigel and Arthur thank Youri, a Publicis Sapient designer originally from Seoul, who is inspired by dance, gymnastics, and the arts. Click here.

Watch Agathe and Arthur thank Laure, a multi-lingual People Experience Director based in Paris, with a passion for video games, and the great outdoors. Click here.

Watch Dave and Arthur thank Tony, an EVP at Publicis Media, living in Canada, who loves travel, water sports and parkour. Click here.

Credits:

Le Truc/Saatchi & Saatchi Canada/PXP/Prodigious/Harbor

