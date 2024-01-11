

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged slightly lower in the week ended January 6th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.



The report said initial jobless claims slipped to 202,000, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week's revised level of 203,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 210,000 from the 202,000 originally reported for the previous week.



The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also edged down to 207,750, a decrease of 250 from the previous week's revised average of 208,000.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX