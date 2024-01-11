Litum Makes Deloitte Technology Fast 50 for Fifth Year in a Row

2023 Marks Litum's Fifth Consecutive Year on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Turkey List

IZMIR, TURKEY / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / Litum, a global leader in Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) that delivers safety and efficiency solutions, today announced its recognition for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Turkey 2023, marking its fifth consecutive year in the program. This continued recognition by Deloitte underscores Litum's commitment to advancing workplace safety and efficiency through sustained innovation.

Burak Menekse, Litum's VP of Engineering, accepted the award on stage.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Turkey Program, a part of the global Technology Fast 50 initiative, has been celebrating the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in Turkey since 2006. The program emphasizes innovation, entrepreneurship, and rapid growth within the technology sector.

Ozgur Ulku, Co-founder and CEO of Litum, commented on the company's recognition, stating, "Our inclusion in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 for the fifth consecutive year not only showcases our consistent growth but also aligns with our mission to push the boundaries of technology and provide solutions that matter and make lives better every day. We are proud of being a key player in the RTLS industry and excited about the opportunities that lie ahead."

Litum's sustained performance in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Turkey is reflective of its dedication to high standards in innovation and business excellence.

