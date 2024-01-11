Lingoda GmbH: Lingoda Survey Shows How Setting Realistic Goals Helps Conquer New Year's Resolutions

Realistic Resolutions Hold the Key to a Multilingual New Year

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / Lingoda, one of the top global online language schools, has unveiled insights from a recent survey shedding light on the ambitions and challenges faced by 2,000 adults in the United States as they embark on their 2024 resolutions. The survey explores the most common New Year's aspirations, revealing weight loss, lifestyle improvements, and language learning as the top three wish list.

Survey Highlights:

Common Resolutions: Weight loss, exercise, diet improvement, and language learning were identified as the top resolutions for 2024.

Weight loss, exercise, diet improvement, and language learning were identified as the top resolutions for 2024. Blockers to Success: 60% cited a lack of motivation. 54% struggled due to setting unrealistic goals. 57% revealed external factors like work and family commitments affected resolution outcomes.

Confidence in Realistic Goals: 51% believe that with specific and realistic goals, they could overcome obstacles and adhere to their resolutions.

Sticking to Resolutions: The Challenge

Despite best intentions, the survey uncovered the difficulties of maintaining momentum throughout the year. A significant 60% confessed that motivation tends to wane, while 54% attributed struggles to setting unrealistic goals. External disruptions, such as work-related tasks and family commitments, also played a role for 57%.

Turning Resolutions into Reality: Three Practical Tips

Be Specific: Break down goals into smaller, achievable steps to avoid feeling overwhelmed.

Break down goals into smaller, achievable steps to avoid feeling overwhelmed. Rely on Discipline, Not Motivation: Create a routine, allocate dedicated time, and maintain consistency in efforts. Recognize that progress may not always be linear.

Create a routine, allocate dedicated time, and maintain consistency in efforts. Recognize that progress may not always be linear. Find Your Tribe and Celebrate Successes: Belonging to a supportive community aids in overcoming challenges. Share experiences and celebrate achievements to reinforce intentions.

Methodology:

The study was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Lingoda, collecting quantitative data from 2,000 US adults aged 18 and older between December 14-18, 2023. Participants were questioned about their resolutions, perceived blockers, and factors that could ease the fulfillment of their goals.

