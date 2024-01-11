Preservica Launches a New Generation of Enterprise Digital Preservation with Powerful New Capabilities for Government, Corporate and Academic Archives & Libraries

BOSTON, MA and OXFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / Preservica, a global leader in Active Digital Preservation archiving, is pleased to announce a brand-new generation of its Enterprise edition. Combining a new easy-to-use intuitive user interface with an array of powerful new capabilities including enhanced security, fully automated Digital Preservation, advanced metadata management, high-performance ingest and seamless integration with AI and Machine learning tools.





In addition to dedicated Private Cloud hosting on AWS or Azure, new generation Enterprise is now also available on shared hosting, providing attractive tiered pricing options for organizations of all sizes. New generation Enterprise also includes dedicated guidance from our team of archiving and digital preservation experts.

A new generation of enterprise-level Active Digital Preservation archiving

Developed in collaboration with our global community of Digital Preservation, archival and records management professionals, new generation Enterprise is purpose designed for government, corporate, academic archives and libraries with demanding compliance, security, integration and scalability needs, bringing new levels of simplicity and automation to the challenge of ensuring long-term accessibility and authenticity of critical digital assets.

For Government organizations new generation Enterprise provides:

Powerful new ways to streamline archival transfers from departments and agencies

Easy to customize portal for citizen access

Rapid full-text search for handling FOI and public records requests

Optional pre-configured metadata and folder templates for managing different record workflows

Integration with AI/ML services for PII redaction and metadata enrichment

For Corporate organizations new generation Enterprise provides:

Enterprise-grade security with dedicated Private Cloud hosting, SSO and 2FA

Large file and at scale ingest options for legacy system decommissioning

Automated Digital Preservation actions for always actionable records

Optional seamless integration with Microsoft 365 for automated compliance and records transfer

For Libraries and C&H organizations new generation Enterprise provides:

Powerful and flexible management of metadata and large collections

Low cost deep archival storage options for PB scale digital collections

Easy to customize discovery portal for sharing collections online

Secure management of content submissions from donors and the public

Stuart Reed, Chief Product Officer at Preservica: "We have completely reimagined the whole experience of Enterprise archiving and Digital Preservation. From the scalable architecture to process petabytes of data securely; combined with the auto characterization and migration of digital objects to eliminate data obsolescence risk; right through to the accessible user experience that provides an intuitive yet powerful interface for the most complex of long-term enterprise archival needs."

"All of this is combined with highly responsive APIs for connecting with the wider ecosystem, plus sophisticated 'webhooks' that allow seamless integration with AI tools, and Preserve365 ® , Preservica's innovative solution for the archiving and Digital Preservation of long-term records in Microsoft 365."

New generation Enterprise is purpose designed to deliver value for larger government, corporate, academic archives and libraries in 5 key areas:

1. Keep high-value digital assets secure for the long-term

Enterprise is secure by design, with data encryption at rest and in transit, along with 2-Factor Authentication and Single-Sign-On (SSO) as standard. A dedicated cyber security team ensure the highest standards are met for security and privacy including ISO 27001; SOC 2 Type 2 & Cyber Essentials Plus. Preservica's product, engineering & operational teams ensure quality, accessibility & Digital Preservation standards. Learn more at Preservica's Trust Center here.

2. Eliminate the risk of data and file format obsolescence

Preservica's unique Active Digital Preservation technology continuously protects long-term data from file format obsolescence, automatically bringing data back to life and keeping it in always readable formats. Organization can prove the authenticity of their data with checksums, audit trails and full context metadata for every file, and decommission expensive legacy systems with confidence, saving both cost and overhead.

3. Quickly upload & manage collections at scale

With an intuitive user interface and dedicated performance and scalability, Enterprise directly addresses Enterprise-level requirements making it easy to manage large archival collections up to PB scale. The user interface is designed to provide intuitive and seamless workflows across an advanced set of rich capabilities for both expert and non-expert users, including simple "drag and drop" file structures and easy enrichment of metadata, including bulk actions, along with the ability to customize a public (or private) portal right out-of-the-box.

4. Choose a deployment and storage model to fit your needs

New Generation Enterprise is more flexible than ever before, offering a number of deployment and storage options - including a new affordable shared services model with the power and scale for Enterprise grade customers, and the extensibility of a dedicated Private Cloud offering on AWS or Azure .

5. Get dedicated access to our data archiving and preservation experts

A dedicated expert from the " Customer Experience " team is included with Enterprise, each with a deep understanding of archival and records management best-practice. This dedicated resource ensures customers get the most value from Enterprise, helping to accelerate projects and solve complex challenges.

About Preservica

Preservica is changing the way thousands of organizations around the world protect and re-use long-term digital information. Our unique patent pending Active Digital Preservation archiving software automatically keeps every file alive in future-friendly formats over decades. This means critical, high-value information can always be quickly found and actioned for FOI, compliance, legal, brand, knowledge reuse and cultural needs.

It's a proven solution that's trusted by 1000s of corporations, archives, libraries, museums and government organizations around the world - including the UK National Archives, Texas State Library and Archives, MoMA, Yale and HSBC - to name a few.

