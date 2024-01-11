Trane® by Trane Technologies Named America's Most Trusted® HVAC Brand for the 10th Consecutive Year

SWORDS, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, is pleased to announce that Trane® has been named the top residential HVAC brand in Lifestory Research's America's Most Trusted® study for 10 consecutive years.

For its America's Most Trusted study, Lifestory Research surveyed more than 9,000 Americans who were actively shopping for an HVAC system between January and December 2023. Achieving the highest Net Trust Quotient score (116.4) among the most popular HVAC system brands, Trane was also named a 5-star Smart Thermostat Brand for the fourth year in a row with a Net Trust Quotient score of 110.7.

"Trane Technologies continually seeks ways to innovate beyond industry standards, and we take pride in providing the most reliable, best-in-class products and solutions to exceed our customers' expectations," said Katie Davis, vice president of engineering and technology, Residential HVAC & Supply, Trane Technologies. "Being named the Top HVAC Brand in America's Most Trusted® Study for the tenth year in a row motivates us to continue evolving our products and services for our customers and striving for excellence in the HVAC industry."

Founded over a decade ago, America's Most Trusted gathers consumer input to assess brand trust. To be considered a top candidate for recognition, a brand must obtain ample survey responses to achieve a 95% confidence level. Additionally, brands must receive a margin of error no higher than 3% for inclusion in the rating results. Once confidence levels are determined, survey results are compared with peer organizations of like size and complexity.

"Trane has received commendable feedback from consumers for the 10th consecutive year," said Eric Snider, President of Lifestory Research. "When it comes to such an important investment as an HVAC system, brand trust is a crucial deciding factor for consumers."

Through bold, industry-leading action and innovation, Trane Technologies is advancing its 2030 Sustainability Commitments, including the Gigaton Challenge to reduce customer emissions by a billion metric tons and its pledge to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company's emissions reduction targets have been externally validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

