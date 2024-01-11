New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2024) - Unite Us humbly reflects on a year filled with accomplishments, acknowledging the strides made and remaining committed to its role as a contributor in the social care industry. In 2023, Unite Us accomplished significant milestones, cementing our position as the leader in community-driven closed-loop referral system (CLRS) solutions. We have attained remarkable achievements and received numerous awards that affirm our dedication to excellence. We are thrilled to continue as "Your Partner for Social Care," and eagerly anticipate the growth and innovation that 2024 will bring.

Expanded Reach, Advanced Technologies:

Customer Milestone: In a testament to the widespread adoption of Unite Us' shared technology Platform, the company celebrated the onboarding of its 1,000th customer in 2023. "This milestone was only made possible because of our community, healthcare, and government partners' everlasting commitment to improving how we collectively deliver better care," said Dan Brilman, Co-Founder and CEO at Unite Us. "Our commitment to transforming care delivery, fostering innovation, and supporting our customers and community partners' missions to efficiently care for their patients as one connected community remains our top priority in 2024."

Services Milestone: A momentous occasion for Unite Us as we celebrated exceeding one million services on our platform. This milestone underscores the incredible momentum led by our customers and community partners in facilitating impactful connections within the social care ecosystem.

Platform Expansion: In 2023, Unite Us launched over 60 product releases. Unite Us continues to break down barriers by translating services in 136 languages-ensuring the Platform is accessible to all those in need. This commitment to inclusivity ensures that individuals from diverse backgrounds can access and benefit from our platform.

Unite Us launched a proprietary Chat Feature to tackle communication barriers in care delivery and enable users to focus their time on servicing those in need. This feature is integrated with providers' systems of record and built into the Unite Us Platform. Four months after its release, over 23,000 chat messages were sent between Unite Us partners, bridging the gap between previously siloed sectors to help clients get connected to care in their community more seamlessly than ever before.

Describing their experience with Unite Us Chat, Taylor Higdon, RN, CCM, a Chronic Care Coordinator RN at AllCare, shared, "It is extremely helpful and fast. It saves a TON of time to just message back and forth rather than phone calls. It's a total game-changer. For example, I forgot to put my member's phone number on their Meals on Wheels referral. They messaged me within 10 minutes of the referral being sent. I messaged right back with their phone number, and the member got their meals the next day."

Partnering to Advance Maternal Health Equity:Unite Us, and March of Dimes partnered to discuss the importance of incorporating lived experience and birthing community interventions to address maternal health equity. This collaboration fosters a supportive environment that takes into account the diverse perspectives and needs of individuals, ultimately contributing to improved maternal health outcomes for all.

Unite Us and Sarasota Memorial Health Care System partnered on an evaluation to demonstrate the impact of community-based referrals on postpartum health care utilization, at the time of hospital discharge for new mothers. Statistically significant reductions in the likelihood of hospital admissions up to 12 months postpartum were found, including a 70% reduction in odds of 30-day all-cause readmissions for Medicaid enrollees.

Impactful Solutions:In 2023, Unite Us Payments, the first-ever scalable infrastructure for social care funding, saw a notable increase, with over a 200% growth in customers, which helps to bring this infrastructure to 9 new states. Over this period, the platform processed 239,453 invoices and facilitated the reimbursement of over $37 million, reflecting hundreds of community-based organizations being reimbursed for the critical services they provide to community members.

The solution drives increased funding into communities and elevates the value of social care to the same level as clinical care while allowing organizations to measure the impact of social care funding.

Awards and Accolades: In 2023, we were excited and humbled to receive industry acknowledgment of the work we've been doing and the partnerships we've been fostering: Inc. 5000, Training APEX Award, Fortune Best Workplaces in New York, Great Place to Work Certification, Purpose Jobs - 2024 Top Startup to Watch, NY Digital Health 100 Award, Silver Stevie Award, solidifying its status as an industry leader in corporate innovation and social responsibility.

Unite Us' research and evaluation efforts were recognized for their scientific excellence, and industry thought leadership through invited peer-reviewed national conference presentations and publications, including co-authored work with SIREN, the University of Chicago, Johns Hopkins, and First 1,000 Days Suncoast. In 2023, Unite Us' Research and Evaluation team presented at AcademyHealth, APHA, the 13th Annual HEDIS and Quality Improvement Summit, the American Heart Association, and the Texas Covered Health Care Conference, bringing attention to ongoing challenges within the social care delivery sector, offering research-backed solutions, highlighting promising and emerging best practices.

As Unite Us embarks on a new chapter in 2024, the company expresses gratitude to its dedicated team, partners, and customers. Together, they eagerly anticipate a future filled with even greater achievements as they continue their mission to unite communities for a better, more connected world.

