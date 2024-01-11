Implementing the BELCO system will help revolutionize carbon emissions reduction at the refinery

Essar Oil UK Limited (Essar) has selected Belco Technologies Corporation (BELCO), a subsidiary of Elessent Clean Technologies (Elessent), to provide a gas cleaning system as part of the EET Industrial Carbon Capture Plant at the Stanlow refinery. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Essar's commitment to achieving substantial reductions in carbon emissions from refinery operations.

Essar has set ambitious targets to reduce carbon emissions by 95% by 2030. This commitment reflects Essar's dedication to sustainability and its proactive approach to combating climate change.

"Essar has an overall ambition to become the UK's first low-carbon refinery, and including BELCO as part of our project team just makes sense. The BELCO scrubbing system cleans and conditions challenging flue gas streams ahead of carbon capture units (CCUs) and it will be an integral part of our approach," Marcos Matijasevich, Head of Low Carbon Transition, Essar Oil (UK).

The implementation of BELCO's state-of-the-art gas cleaning system into the Stanlow refinery not only reduces plot space requirements but also seamlessly integrates critical technologies for the abatement of sulfur oxides (SOx) and particulate matter.

The flue gas conditioning process is tailored to meet the stringent requirements of the carbon capture provider.

"We are honored to be part of Essar's project which is leading the energy transition in the UK. It is extremely exciting and very fulfilling for our team to assist in developing one of the world's first low-carbon refineries, ultimately setting a global standard for lower-emitting refineries. I would like to congratulate Essar on their progress in continuing the transformation of Stanlow into a future-proof site," Eli Ben-Shoshan, CEO, Elessent.

Essar and Elessent are proud to be at the forefront of the transition towards a more sustainable and eco-conscious future. This collaboration represents a significant step towards meeting ambitious carbon reduction targets, underscoring Essar's unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship.

BELCO technologies covers a complete range of gas cleaning technologies for industrial applications including the BELCO wet scrubber, SHELL third stage separator (TSS), and NOx reduction technologies. These technologies reliably control particulate, SOx and NOx emissions to the most stringent regulatory requirements. BELCO wet scrubbing technology is the global standard for limiting flue gas emissions from oil refinery fluid catalytic cracking units (FCCUs), fluid cokers, fired heaters, and boilers using a unique, single up flow tower with robust, non-plugging features. The BELCO wet scrubbing technology is the world leading FCCU flue gas emissions control technology with more than 150 licensed units worldwide. It is also the top choice for pre-cleaning and cooling hot dirty flue gas streams ahead of carbon capture units (CCUs) for CO2 reduction. The SHELL TSS technology provides protection from particulates for FCCU turbo expanders and can meet regulatory particulate emission requirements. Used across multiple industries, the NOx reduction technology uses a simple ozone oxidization process that converts NOx to water soluble compounds that are easily removed with wet scrubbing. Learn more at BELCO.ElessentCT.com.

About Elessent Clean Technologies

Elessent Clean Technologies is a global leader in process technologies to drive sustainability and carbon neutrality in the metal, fertilizer, chemical and oil refining industries with an unwavering commitment to customer support. We provide extensive global expertise across our portfolio of offerings in key applications MECS sulfuric acid production, STRATCO alkylation, BELCO wet scrubbing and IsoTherming hydroprocessing. Offering critical process equipment, products, technology and services, we enable an array of industrial markets, including phosphate fertilizer, non-ferrous metals, oil refining, petrochemicals and chemicals, to minimize their environmental impact and optimize productivity. We are dedicated to helping our customers produce high-quality products used in everyday life in the safest, most environmentally-sound way possible, with a vision to make the world a better place by creating clean alternatives to traditional industrial processes. Learn more at www.ElessentCT.com.

Elessent Clean Technologies, the Elessent Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with SM or are owned by affiliates of Elessent Clean Technologies Inc. unless otherwise noted.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240110931305/en/

Contacts:

Elessent Clean Technologies

Mary Reiss

Tel: +1-314-464-4375

Mary.Reiss@ElessentCT.com

Global Business Leader New Capacity

STRATCO, IsoTherming BELCOTechnologies

Samantha Presley

Tel: +1-913-827-6952

Samantha.Presley@ElessentCT.com