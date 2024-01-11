Leadership appointments and new client wins are fueling the company's global growth in reputation, relationship and revenue services

Hotwire, the global communications and marketing consultancy, today announced that Ute Hildebrandt has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Continental Europe. Previously, Hildebrandt was the Managing Director of Continental Europe and co-Managing Director (MD) of the German business. Martin Opercan, who has been serving as co-Managing Director of the German business with Hildebrandt is promoted to MD, Germany.

"Two years ago, we brought together our continental European organization at Hotwire in order to better meet the needs of our international and European customers and also to strengthen collaboration between our European teams. We have been extremely successful, so I am delighted to be focusing exclusively on European growth, expansion and business development from now on," said Ute Hildebrandt, newly appointed CEO of Continental Europe. "Our business results speak for themselves: we have recorded strong growth in Europe in recent years, expanded our services to include revenue driving programs such as ABM/ABX and strategy solutions that help leaders develop AI narratives, Web 3 programs and global content programs and have won technology clients such as Sony and Lectra."

Hotwire will continue to expand its strategic global presence and expertise to support preeminent global technology brands. Continental Europe will be a focused hub for this strategy with Hotwire offices in Italy, Spain, Germany, and France. Hotwire has grown its continental Europe client portfolio with wins and ongoing agency of record relationships such as: Sony (Germany), Uber and Lectra (France, Italy, US). The tech sector in Europe is developing rapidly, and the ecosystem value has bounced back to $3 Trillion with the European market hitting an all-time high, and tech headquarters being established in key European cities.

Martin Opercan, formerly co-managing director of the German business alongside Hildebrandt is now the sole managing director of the German business. The announcement comes after last month's launch of three new data intelligence offerings: MessagingIQ, NewsroomIQ, and IQBrief. These innovative solutions are designed to empower organizations by leveraging advanced analytics, AI, and comprehensive data insights to better identify the most impactful messaging, storylines, reporters, and influencers.

