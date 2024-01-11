Williams Lea launches ENGAGE Transcribe, combining AI and expertise to augment business support for global clients

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global tech-enabled business support services firm Williams Lea today launched ENGAGE Transcribe, an end-to-end solution specifically designed to effortlessly convert multi-speaker and multilingual audio files into text with unparalleled speed and accuracy. ENGAGE Transcribe combines AI technology and expert document processing specialists to meet the needs of global financial services, legal and professional services firms.

"Each year, Williams Lea creates, formats, proofreads and delivers thousands of documents for our clients. We've taken that expertise and combined it with the latest AI and automation technology to develop an accurate, rapid and secure process for transforming audio files into formatted documents," said CEO Clare Hart. "ENGAGE Transcribe operates within a secure and controlled environment, where the AI output is backed by experienced specialists and rigorous quality controls," she added.

ENGAGE Transcribe significantly reduces the valuable hours and even days administrative professionals spend transcribing audio files. The combination of AI and human-in-the-loop quality assurance ensures precision, and Williams Lea's robust information protection protocols, including data encryption, authentication and controlled user access ensure data confidentiality.

"Williams Lea is delivering on the promise of AI to drive efficiency at speed and scale," said Nick Morgan, Williams Lea Chief Technology Officer. "The power of AI, augmented by our expert teams and backed by Williams Lea's secure data infrastructure, delivers the efficiency and quality our clients expect. Our human-in-the-loop approach provides all the benefits of adaptive machine learning without the risks associated with nascent AI models."

"ENGAGE Transcribe exemplifies our commitment to tech-enabled service provision," added Hart. "We will continue to leverage our expert teams to deliver critical business support services for our clients and will incorporate automation and AI everywhere it can deliver improved accuracy, speed and scale for our clients."

About Williams Lea

Williams Lea is the global provider of tech-enabled business-critical support services to financial, legal and professional services firms, connecting people, processes and technology to streamline key business and administrative functions and helping companies adapt to a more virtual and digital workplace.

Built on a strong heritage, great client relationships and a talented team, Williams Lea is the trusted global outsourcing provider to clients in highly regulated environments.

Williams Lea serves clients in 20 countries across four continents and has 7,000 employees worldwide. Williams Lea is backed by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors.

