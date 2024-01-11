nVent ranked in top 3 percent of companies assessed in its industry

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced that it was awarded a gold sustainability rating from EcoVadis-a third-party assessor of environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. This is nVent's first gold rating and a key milestone in its ESG journey.

nVent focuses its ESG efforts on People, Products, Planet and Governance and continuously innovates and enhances its ESG initiatives with support from global teams across the company. These efforts helped nVent improve from a silver rating in 2021 and 2022 to a gold EcoVadis rating in its 2023 assessment. Overall, nVent placed in the top three percent of companies assessed in its industry and the 93rd percentile of all companies assessed by EcoVadis.

"Our gold rating from EcoVadis is a reflection of the continuous progress we have made on our ESG goals," said nVent Chair and CEO Beth Wozniak. "ESG is a core part of our business strategy, and this recognition reflects the acceleration of our efforts as we continue to make nVent a great place to work, develop innovative products for our customers and drive environmental stewardship. We are building a more sustainable and electrified world."

nVent has released publicly available ESG reports since 2019. These reports, along with other stories and information about nVent's ESG efforts, can be found at nVent.com/ESG.

EcoVadis assesses companies in four main categories: environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. The bar for each of the EcoVadis sustainability ratings is updated regularly to reflect increasing expectations for corporate sustainability. nVent's results demonstrate continuous improvement towards greater transparency and positive impacts in each of the four EcoVadis assessment categories.

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high-performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

