Alaska Organizations Receive KeyBank Grants Totaling $90,000

ANCHORAGE, AK / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / KeyBank has awarded $90,000 in grants to 10 Alaska-based organizations including the Chugach Heritage Foundation, Native Village of Afognak, United Way of Anchorage and others listed below during the second and third quarter of 2023. The grants will help each organization continue their mission of supporting programs and services for Alaska residents.

Anchorage Community Land Trust invests in commercial corridors because they believe that community wealth building starts with strong, locally owned small businesses.

The Arctic Education Foundation (AEF) is a private, nonprofit organization committed to providing support and assistance to students pursuing higher education.

The Chugach Heritage Foundation is a nonprofit that provides scholarships to Chugach Alaska Corporation Original Shareholders and Lineal Descendants and works to utilize, preserve and promote the cultural heritage of the Chugach region.

The Copper Mountain Foundation supports cultural preservation, education and career advancement for the well-being of the Native Village of Tatitlek.

The Fairbanks Resource Agency is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to assuring that Interior Alaskans with disabilities and their families have equal opportunity to be fully included in the community where education, employment, housing, recreation and family services are available in the same places, at the same times, and with the same respect afforded any member of the community.

Habitat for Humanity Anchorage believes in a future Anchorage that has broad and diverse community engagement committed to the elimination of substandard housing and the availability of safe, decent and affordable places to live for all neighbors.

The Native Village of Afognak's mission is to embrace, protect, develop and enhance Alutiiq culture; protect their traditional use areas; and encourage unity among the Alutiiq of the Kodiak Archipelago.

The Seward Association for the Advancement of Marine Science/Alaska SeaLife Center generates and shares scientific knowledge to promote understanding and stewardship of Alaska's marine ecosystems.

The Tanana Chief Conference (TCC) is an Alaska Native non-profit corporation, also organized as Dena' Nena' Henash or "Our Land Speaks." They work towards meeting the health and social service needs of Tribal members and beneficiaries throughout the region.

The United Way of Anchorage unites caring people to give, volunteer and take action to remove barriers to opportunity and solve the community's toughest challenges.

"Our goal at KeyBank is to establish and support safe, healthy, affordable and inclusive communities," said Lori McCaffrey, KeyBank's Alaska market president. "KeyBank is proud to award grants to these organizations for the work they do daily in support of Alaska residents in need."

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $188 billion at September 30, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

