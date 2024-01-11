Arvana, Inc.: Arvana Target FirstShot Centers, LLC to Attend NSSF 2024 Shot Show

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / Arvana Inc. (OTC PINK:AVNI) revealed today that FirstShot Centers, LLC. will attend the NSSF®'s 2024 Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade ShowSM (SHOT Show®) held January 23-26 in Las Vegas, Nevada. FirstShot has also been invited to the 3rd Annual Governors Forum to be convened in conjunction with the SHOT Show. FirstShot believes this event is an ideal forum to garner interest in its plans to acquire and lease real estate to firearm related businesses for recreational use.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF®) is a firearm industry trade association that advocates for businesses involved in the firearms industry. Their industry only event draws the most innovative products, manufacturers, and leaders together in one place.

FirstShot represents a pioneering initiative to integrate shooting ranges into redevelopment projects. Arvana plans to work with FirstShot to transform underutilized properties into dynamic, multifunctional spaces that include cutting-edge shooting ranges. By integrating recreational shooting facilities into its projects, Arvana aims to appeal to a diverse audience, foster community engagement, and provide distinctive real estate offerings.

"We look forward to the opportunity to develop FirstShot's innovative vision for redefining vacant commercial real estate," said Ruairidh Campbell, Arvana's Chief Executive Officer. "Our goal is to not only revitalize vacant spaces but also to create vibrant business hubs."

Arvana signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) to acquire FirstShot Centers, LLC late last year. The MOU is non-binding and subject to the mutual satisfaction of customary due diligence and a definitive agreement.

For additional information concerning the prospective transaction, please refer to Arvana's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or contact us directly.

Arvana Inc.

Arvana ("OTC PINK:AVNI") is a public company registered under the Securities & Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that is quoted on the OTC Pink Sheets Current Information Alternative Reporting platform.

FirstShot Centers, LLC

FirstShot is a Nevada based company intent on expanding its specialty use concept to acquire and repurpose vacant shopping malls, outlet locations and big bog stores throughout the United States to attract new tenants from targeted industries that offer goods or services that are not available online. Bondock LLC, the controlling stockholder of Arvana, owns FirstShot.

Website: https://firstshotcenters.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Several statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements of future expectations based on currently available information that are subject to risks and uncertainties including general economic conditions, changes in capital markets, regulatory legislation, and other circumstances that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expectations. Arvana does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or status of such statements so it will not be liable for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements contained in this press release. Arvana encourages the public to read the information provided in conjunction with its recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-Q and Form 10-K, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov .

Contact:

Ruairidh Campbell, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +1 801-232-7395

Email: ruairidh@arvana.us

Website: https://arvana.us

SOURCE: Arvana, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com