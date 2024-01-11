

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global unemployment is expected to rise this year, with growing inequality and stagnant productivity also a cause for concern on the economic horizon, the International Labor Organization said in its annual report.



Around 5 per cent of the world's workforce is without a job, according to the UN labor agency's World Employment and Social Outlook Trends 2024 report.



This is a better situation than the pre-pandemic days, but it isn't set to last, as an extra two million people are expected to be looking for a job over the next 12 months, the ILO said.



The UN agency's findings come a day after a new World Bank report indicating that the global economy is on track for the slowest half-decade of growth in 30 years.



In addition to the uncertain jobs market outlook, ILO noted that the majority of the world's richest nations had seen living standards eroded, because of inflation, which is now in decline in many major economies.



The erosion of living standards resulting from inflation is unlikely to be compensated quickly according to ILO.



ILO experts underscore that there are significant differences between higher and lower income countries. While the jobs gap rate (the number of jobless who are looking for work) in 2023 was 8.2 per cent in richer nations, it stood at 20.5 per cent in poorer countries.



ILO Director-General Gilbert Houngbo warned that falling living standards and weak productivity combined with persistent inflation create the conditions for greater inequality and undermine efforts to achieve social justice.



'And without greater social justice we will never have a sustainable recovery.' He called for workforce challenges overall to be tackled quickly and effectively.



The number of workers living in extreme poverty (earning less than US$2.15 per person per day) grew by about a million in 2023, the report finds.



The World Health Organization declared an end to Covid-19 as a public health emergency in May last year, but the aftershocks of the pandemic are still being felt, the ILO report reveals.



Residual symptoms and health problems for those 20 per cent or so who suffered 'long Covid' persist for many and have impacted productivity.



Many who have reentered the labor market post-pandemic tend not to be working the same number of hours while the number of sick days taken has increased significantly.



Women's participation in the job market has bounced back quickly, but a notable gender gap persists, especially in emerging and developing nations. Youth unemployment rates continue to present a challenge.



The report also finds that despite technological advances and increased investment, productivity growth has continued to slow.



