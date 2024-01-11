

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Technology company, Siemens AG(SIEGY.PK) Thursday announced that it has completed acquisition of Heliox, a Netherlands based company particularly known for its DC fast charging solutions, charger monitoring and energy management services, from a private equity firm, Waterland.



The financial terms of the acquisition are not known.



Siemens said that Heliox's products and solutions ranging from 40 kilowatts to megawatt charging solutions for depots and en-route charging aligns with the company's ongoing eMobility charging portfolio.



The acquisition agreement, which was initially signed in August 2023, will help the technology company to reach markets in Europe and North America.



Currently, Heliox has a workforce of around 330 people.



On Wednesday, Siemens' stock closed at $88.28, up 1.34% on the Other OTC.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX