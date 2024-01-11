Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.: Gilat Announces New Brand Identity Embracing the Company's Commitment to the New Space Revolution

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions, and services, announced today the launch of a new brand identity embracing the company's commitment to the new space revolution, and reflecting the company's vision of the right of all people to be connected.



The new brand identity, with a newly-designed logo inspired by Gilat's global reach and connectivity, is built to encapsulate the exciting changes in the space industry, with increased opportunities for growth and profitability, as strongly demonstrated by the company over the past year.

2023 included important wins with satellite operators and global customers, the launch of new products, major in-flight connectivity expansions, expanded leadership in satellite-based cellular backhaul, a strategic defense acquisition, and additional growth in other areas. Given these accomplishments, it was appropriate for the company's brand image to grow, as well.

"In today's space revolution, adapting to the changing needs and expectations of our partners is of paramount importance," said Hagay Katz, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Gilat. "Gilat's new brand will serve to reflect our growth and evolution, while it reinforces the company's identity and reaffirms our commitment to our vision, mission, and core values. We are Gilat! We provide a profound impact on the lives of people and organizations everywhere on the planet, and in space, by bringing Boundless Communications."

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we create and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground and new space connectivity and provide comprehensive, secure end-to-end solutions and services for mission-critical operations, powered by our innovative technology. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Our portfolio includes a diverse offering to deliver high value solutions for multiple orbit constellations with very high throughput satellites (VHTS) and software defined satellites (SDS). Our offering is comprised of a cloud-based platform and high-performance satellite terminals; high performance Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas; highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.

Gilat's comprehensive offering supports multiple applications with a full portfolio of products and tailored solutions to address key applications including broadband access, mobility, cellular backhaul, enterprise, defense, aerospace, broadcast, government, and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat's products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company's proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat's international operations and its location in Israel, including those related to the current terrorist attacks by Hamas, and the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas and Israel and Hezbollah. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat's business, reference is made to Gilat's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

