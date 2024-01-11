Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Proprietary Drug-Delivery System Improves Way Molecules Enter Bloodstream

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio - Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, "Exciting New Cures Possible from GLP-1 Diabetes, Weight-Loss Drugs."

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

To view the full editorial, please visit: https://nnw.fm/e7Vus

With each new study, the horizon of GLP-1's therapeutic potential expands, painting a vibrant picture of a future where a single molecule could tackle a multitude of human afflictions, including neurological disorders (e.g., Alzheimer's and Parkinson's), cardiovascular conditions (e.g., heart disease, high blood pressure, atherosclerotic plaques, inflammation), cancer, autoimmune disease (e.g., Crohn's), and many new possibilities; studies are investigating the efficacy of GLP-1 drugs on kidney disease, liver disease, bone health and even aging.

With so many proven and potential blockbuster indications, enhanced delivery and increased efficacy would supercharge the impact of GLP-1 agonists. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) intends to do just that with its patented DehydraTECH platform developed to improve the way active molecules enter the bloodstream upon oral ingestion. DehydraTECH has demonstrated enhanced delivery of certain active molecules into brain tissue, which has particular importance for centrally active compounds via oral administration. Lexaria has also developed DehydraTECH formulations for other applications demonstrating superior bioabsorption when administered intraorally (sublingual or tissues of the mouth).



About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria's patented drug-delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids, antiviral drugs, PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 37 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.LexariaBioscience.com .

