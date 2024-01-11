DAZN to Consistently Bring All of the Action Throughout The American Western Sports Qualifiers, Competitions and Championships to 200+ Territories in 2024

In response to the rising popularity of Western sports, Teton Ridge and DAZN, the largest digital sports broadcaster in Europe, announced today a rights deal for the popular tournament and grand finale Western sports events that culminate on March 8 9 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. This is the largest international broadcast rights deal in the history of American Western sports.

Professional Barrel Racer Lisa Lockhart competes at The American Rodeo, which just announced an international broadcast rights deal with DAZN for 2024's March event. (Photo: Michael Pintar)

In addition to broadcasting The American Rodeo, DAZN will also bring its 60 million users The American Contender Tournament Regional Finals and Finals competitions throughout January and February 2024 enabling fans worldwide to cheer on the Contender athletes as they try to punch their ticket to the Crown Jewel of Rodeo in Arlington, Texas. DAZN will also broadcast The American Performance Horseman action from Globe Life Field in March giving western performance horse sports more international visibility than ever before.

"Western sports popularity is on the rise internationally, and Teton Ridge is dedicated to leading the charge in making American Western culture, lifestyle and sports accessible to more people in more territories than has ever been done before," said Deirdre Lester, Chief Executive Officer of Teton Ridge. "The impressive reach and authority that DAZN provides American Western sports will bring in new fans, elevate the profiles of Western sports athletes and offer viewers worldwide new ways to experience the American West."

Pete Oliver, DAZN CEO Growth Markets, said: "DAZN's global reach, technology and market knowledge gives us the unique ability to work with strong domestic sports properties like The American Rodeo and Teton Ridge's whole range of American Western Sports Competitions, and bring this thrilling and compelling spectacle to the widest possible audiences. We know markets like Brazil, Spain and Italy have a great affinity with rodeo and other high-octane horse related competitions, and we are sure this series will be a popular addition to our subscribers worldwide."

Acquired by Teton Ridge in late 2021 and celebrating it's 10th year in 2023, The American Rodeo is the largest single-day payout rodeo in the United States and features competitors in all eight traditional rodeo disciplines of bull riding, saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, breakaway roping and team roping. Fans can root for the underdog "Contenders" chasing a $1 million bonus or the professional athletes defending their champion status in the ultimate showdown.

Returning from its debut during The American Western Weekend in 2023, The American Performance Horseman features the Top 5 professionals from the National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA), National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) and National Reining Horse Association (NRHA). The first-of-its-kind competitive exhibition format fuses the elements of history and competition in an ode to the past, present, and future of western performance horse sports that grew from the ranches of America.

Visit www.americanrodeo.com.

Electronic Press Kit B-Roll Photos (Courtesy Teton Ridge): Click here to download

What is The American Performance Horseman? YouTube Video Link

About The American Western Weekend Rodeo:

The American Western Weekend March 8th 9th, 2024 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas features action-packed entertainment, world-class talent and western sports that culminates with The American Rodeo. Hailed as The Crown Jewel of Rodeo, The American Rodeo is an unrivaled celebration of the pioneering spirit of the American West. The national sporting event offers fans a unique choice to cheer on western sports' finest, champion athletes, or root for the underdog "Contenders" chasing a $1 million bonus through every rodeo, roping and riding effort. Added to the festival line-up in 2023, The American Performance Horseman brings together the western equine sports disciplines of reining, reined cow horse and cutting for a $1 million prize. All combined with star-studded music, a western festival and more. For more information on The American Western Weekend, please visit americanrodeo.com or @TheAmerican.TR on Instagram @TheAmericanTR on Facebook and Twitter.

About Teton Ridge:

Teton Ridge is the first omnichannel brand focused on multiple facets of the American West. Its portfolio of brands is comprised of Western-focused properties in the sports, media, entertainment, lifestyle, and equine spaces. Teton Ridge's mission is to preserve and enhance the ethos of the iconic American West by bringing these offerings to a broader audience in modern, authentic ways. For more information, please see www.tetonridge.com, or follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

