UPDATING ORIGINAL RELEASE: The Exterior Company's Annual Presidential Club Trip Celebrates Top Achievers in True Texas Style

LANCASTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / Text and Date Updates: The Exterior Company (TEC), a prominent Pennsylvania-based roofing and exterior services provider, is thrilled to announce the success of its 10th annual Presidential Club Trip, held from January 4th to January 7th, 2024, in Austin, Texas. This exclusive event not only recognized outstanding achievements by top-performing Project Managers but also the sacrifices of their significant others - with true southern hospitality.

Aaron Herr, a Presidential Club member, highlighted the trip's significance, stating, "This trip reflects TEC's appreciation for hard work and lets us enjoy activities we wouldn't normally have access to. It strengthens our team connection, and it makes us feel like rockstars. No one in our industry does anything like this."

Each January, TEC holds their lavish Presidential Club celebration in a destination-location. Miami and Las Vegas are the norm, but this year TEC chose Austin. "Austin is up and coming, super hip, and the Texas culture really resonates with our team," said Ryan Hoke, President at TEC. "It brings unique new elements to our trip like blue-collar BBQ joints, live southern music, and a vibrant arts-culture. But it still offers the high-end luxury elements that are synonymous with our Presidential Club Trip."

Home base was the famous Fairmont Hotel, within walking distance of 6th Street and its bustling bars, restaurants, and entertainment. The formal celebration dinner captured the essence of Texas at Ranch Austin, where guests took selfies with longhorns while enjoying local BBQ in a rustic-luxury setting. The group also caught an exclusive comedy show at the renowned Comedy Mothership. "My face literally hurts from laughing," said Steve Forte, TEC Presidential Club member. "Few things tighten up a group more than laughing together."

Beyond recognition, the trip aimed to create lasting memories for the team. Josh Jenkins, a top Project Manager, shared, "The personalized experiences were incredible, showcasing the company's deep appreciation for each individual in true Texas style. It's something I've never experienced before." TEC chooses to keep the event planning and execution in-house, to ensure it hits the mark on all fronts. "It's a lot of work, but it's not something we like to outsource. We feel we know best what resonates with the group, so it's worth the effort," said Morgan Daniels, Marketing Coordinator.

Chris Landis, another honored Project Manager, added, "This was my first Presidential Club Trip, and it exceeded my expectations. Hammering towards a goal and enjoying the rewards with my wife in Texas was truly fulfilling."

TEC remains committed to fostering an environment that values employees' dedication while acknowledging family support. Initiatives like the Presidential Club Trip reinforce TEC's identity as an employer that not only appreciates and celebrates its team's achievements but also adds impactful experiences to its team's lives.

