Beal Law Firm, PLLC: Experienced Divorce Lawyer Yianna Lazanas Joins Beal Law Firm

Beal Law Firm Welcomes Attorney Yianna Lazanas, Strengthening Its Team of Texas Divorce and Custody Lawyers

SOUTHLAKE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / Beal Law Firm, a prominent legal institution focusing on Texas family law matters, is delighted to announce the addition of attorney Yianna Lazanas to its esteemed team. With her skill in Texas divorce and custody cases, Lazanas will enhance the firm's commitment to serving its clients with excellence.

Yianna Lazanas

Divorce and Custody Attorney, Beal Law Firm

Yianna Lazanas joins Beal Law Firm as an accomplished attorney renowned for her unwavering dedication to providing comprehensive legal solutions. With a passion for family law, Lazanas has built a solid reputation for her outstanding advocacy, strategic thinking, and compassionate approach.

Lazanas earned her Juris Doctor degree from the UNT Dallas School of Law and was a member of the prestigious international legal honor society Phi Delta Phi. Since graduation, she has gained invaluable experience in Texas divorce and custody matters, successfully representing numerous clients in complex legal issues, including child-custody disputes, property division (including debt, RSU, 401K, IRA, pension, and businesses), child support, enforcements, pre- and post-marital agreements, and termination of parental rights.

"We are thrilled to welcome Yianna Lazanas to our team," said Eric Beal, founder and senior attorney at Beal Law Firm. "Her exceptional skills, valuable experience, and dedication to client success align perfectly with our firm's core values and commitment to excellence."

At Beal Law Firm, Lazanas will work closely with the firm's talented attorneys, including published family law expert Eric Beal and former Special Litigator at the Office of the Texas Attorney General Child Support Division Robert Hight, to provide comprehensive legal services to clients seeking assistance with family law matters, specifically focusing on Texas divorce and custody cases.

In addition to her legal practice, Lazanas is an active member of various professional associations, including the Texas Bar Association and the Family Law Section of the State Bar of Texas. She stays updated on the latest developments in family law and continuously seeks opportunities for professional growth to ensure the highest level of service to her clients.

With the addition of Yianna Lazanas, Beal Law Firm reaffirms its commitment to delivering exceptional legal representation and support to clients facing family law challenges. The firm's dedication to excellence, combined with Lazanas' commitment to exemplary professionalism, will undoubtedly positively impact the lives of individuals and families in need of legal assistance.

For more information about Yianna Lazanas and the services provided by Beal Law Firm, please visit www.dfwdivorce.com or phone 800.811.0380.

About Beal Law Firm:

Beal Law Firm is a 31-year-old family law practice with its main office in Southlake, Texas. The firm's team of experienced attorneys is dedicated to providing personalized and effective legal solutions to individuals and families facing divorce, custody disputes, and other family-related legal challenges.

