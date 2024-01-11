PR and digital marketing agency ShapeWin will present at the 2024 Pacific Telecommunications Council annual conference (PTC '24) taking place from January 21 to January 24, 2024 at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort in Honolulu, Hawaii.

"It is an honor for ShapeWin to present at PTC '24," said Yusuke Kamimura, president and CEO of ShapeWin.

"This moment marks a significant milestone in our journey. I hope that our success story can help guide listeners in understanding how to extend their businesses across borders."

The panel, "How a Small Domestic Japanese PR Agency Transitioned to an International Powerhouse," will be presented by Kamimura himself.

The Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) promotes the use and development of information and communications technology across the Pacific region through networking and dialogue. The annual conference brings together leading information and communications professionals to hold panels on relevant industry topics. Last year, over 8000 participants from over 80 countries attended panels covering topics such as underwater cable systems, next-generation data storage centers and digital infrastructure. From Japan, organizations such as the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, NTT and SoftBank have participated in the past. Significant North American participants have included TELUS, AT&T and Google.

"Discussing topics on information and communications technology with key industry leaders is vital for innovation and understanding industry trends," Kamimura added.

"I anticipate that huge opportunities for the participants will arise through the conference."

A graduate from the National Institute of Technology, Tokuyama College, Kamimura started his first business "MAKE21" while in school, winning the top prize in the Chugoku Region Dream Gate Business Plan Contest. After graduating from college, Kamimura joined Sega, where he worked on the marketing of toys, including the incredibly successful "Home Star Aqua." Kamimura left Sega at the age of 24 and founded ShapeWin, which provides PR and marketing support across a wide variety of fields.

About the Pacific Telecommunications Council

Focusing on information and communications professionals based in the Pacific region, the PTC is a non-profit public interest corporation established in Hawaii in 1979. Through forging business connections for industry professionals and building a common understanding of a society based on advanced information, the organization seeks to foster discussion surrounding information and communications policies, technology and systems. Members of the council include administrators, communications industry professionals, researchers and an ever expanding list of unique associations.

For more information, please visit https://www.ptc.org/ptc24/.

