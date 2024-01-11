SOLIDUS COMMUNICATIONS INC.: Solidus Communications Announces Appointment of Thomas A. Langford as Director

ORMOND BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / Solidus Communications, Inc. (OTC PINK:SLDC)

Solidus Communications, Inc. (OTCPINK: SLDC) announces the appointment of Mr. Thomas A Langford, to the board of directors. Mr. Langford is a lifelong proponent of rural Florida.

Mr. Langford is currently the Gilchrist County Commissioner for District 4. He's held this position, twice from 2002 to 2012 and was elected again during the 2022 election cycle.

Mr. Langford was the past elected Chairman for the Republican Executive Committee of Gilchrist County, a position he held for 18 years; Stepping down to allow for new leadership.

As the elected Chairman at the North Florida Broadband Authority, he was instrumental in raising 30 million dollars for the creation of Internet enabling rural infrastructure.

The North Florida Broadband Authority was comprised of 30 Florida Counties, impacting areas that Solidus Communications is keen on providing services to.

Mr. Langford's track record in his position as a County Commissioner, and Chairman in pivotal county organizations afford Solidus Communications a seasoned and compelling advocate for business development.

Mr. Langford's standing in his community, over the span of his career has been impactful and meaningful to the constituents of District 4 in Gilchrist County. Mr. Langford is also a founding member of the North East Church of Christ in 2003, continually serving as a teacher, treasure, and not least as a preacher.

"Mr. Langford appointment to the Solidus Communications board is a major event for our company. His seasoned political experience in rural county affairs afford us the missing link that we needed.", stated Mr. William Sanchez, CEO of Solidus Communications.

Mr. Sanchez further stated, "The Wifiber acquisition will directly benefit from Mr. Langford's appointment, as we progress in expanding services in Levy and surrounding counties, including Gilchrist County were we already offer services.".

