

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen rose to 2-day highs of 159.02 against the euro and 170.03 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 159.37 and 170.48, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen advanced to 2-day highs of 144.84 and 108.30 from yesterday's closing quotes of 145.28 and 108.46, respectively.



The yen edged up to 185.06 against the pound, 97.12 against the Australian dollar and 90.50 against the NZ dollar, from Thursday's closing quotes of 185.31, 97.15 and 90.54, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 155.00 against the euro, 166.00 against the franc, 140.00 against the greenback, 104.00 against the loonie, 179.00 against the pound, 95.00 against the aussie and 88.00 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX