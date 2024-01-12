FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 12
FirstGroup plc
Transaction in own shares
FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through Liberum Capital Limited.
Date of Purchase
11 January 2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased
58,214
Weighted average price paid (p)
174.95
Highest price paid (p)
175.00
Lowest price paid (p)
174.40
Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 98,275,817 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 652,419,198. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.
The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 11 January 2024 is 652,419,198. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Transaction details
Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
ISIN: GB0003452173
Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Intermediary name: Liberum Capital Limited
Intermediary Code: RINFGB21XXX
Timezone: GMT
Currency: GBp
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregated volume
XLON
174.96
37,531
BATE
174.80
6,160
CHIX
174.98
9,814
TRQX
175.00
4,709
Individual transactions:
Transaction Time
Volume
Price (GBp)
Platform
15:14:53
107
175.00
TRQX
15:14:53
1070
175.00
TRQX
15:14:53
89
175.00
TRQX
15:14:53
574
175.00
XLON
15:14:53
1160
175.00
XLON
15:14:53
701
175.00
CHIX
15:14:53
127
175.00
BATE
15:14:53
377
175.00
CHIX
15:14:53
500
175.00
BATE
15:14:53
253
175.00
BATE
15:14:53
212
175.00
CHIX
15:14:53
361
175.00
BATE
15:15:03
1082
175.00
XLON
15:15:52
728
175.00
XLON
15:46:45
1,189
175.00
TRQX
15:46:45
1,104
175.00
TRQX
15:46:45
1,253
175.00
CHIX
15:46:45
1,094
175.00
CHIX
15:46:45
222
175.00
TRQX
15:46:45
48
175.00
TRQX
15:46:45
320
175.00
TRQX
15:46:45
69
175.00
TRQX
15:46:45
491
175.00
TRQX
15:57:52
3,295
175.00
XLON
16:00:35
81
175.00
XLON
16:00:35
1,636
175.00
XLON
16:01:32
70
175.00
BATE
16:01:32
500
175.00
BATE
16:01:32
500
175.00
BATE
16:01:32
1,187
175.00
BATE
16:07:49
44
174.80
XLON
16:07:49
300
174.80
XLON
16:07:49
500
174.80
XLON
16:07:49
1057
174.80
XLON
16:07:49
500
174.80
XLON
16:07:49
321
174.80
XLON
16:08:19
984
174.80
CHIX
16:13:40
1198
|
175.00
XLON
16:13:40
2,028
175.00
XLON
16:13:40
452
175.00
XLON
16:13:40
1392
175.00
XLON
16:13:40
500
175.00
XLON
16:13:40
176
175.00
XLON
16:13:40
19
175.00
XLON
16:13:40
633
175.00
XLON
16:13:40
10
175.00
XLON
16:13:40
191
175.00
XLON
16:13:40
67
175.00
XLON
16:13:40
604
175.00
XLON
16:13:40
1000
175.00
XLON
16:13:40
1,189
175.00
XLON
16:13:40
1,256
175.00
CHIX
16:13:41
1220
175.00
CHIX
16:14:42
685
174.80
XLON
16:14:42
972
174.80
XLON
16:14:42
500
174.80
XLON
16:14:42
374
174.80
XLON
16:16:02
2207
175.00
XLON
16:18:38
1,864
175.00
XLON
16:18:38
4312
175.00
XLON
16:18:38
1213
175.00
CHIX
16:18:38
362
175.00
XLON
16:18:38
500
175.00
XLON
16:18:38
3,500
175.00
XLON
16:18:38
4
175.00
CHIX
16:18:38
500
175.00
CHIX
16:18:38
1,000
175.00
CHIX
16:28:02
1018
174.60
XLON
16:28:02
500
174.60
XLON
16:28:19
191
174.40
BATE
16:29:02
253
174.40
BATE
16:29:02
629
174.40
BATE
16:29:26
244
174.40
BATE
16:29:33
62
174.40
BATE
16:29:57
1,283
174.70
BATE