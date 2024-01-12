Anzeige
Freitag, 12.01.2024

WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173
Tradegate
11.01.24
17:15 Uhr
2,050 Euro
-0,006
-0,29 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
2,0402,07808:25
12.01.2024 | 08:06
FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 12

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through Liberum Capital Limited.

Date of Purchase

11 January 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased

58,214

Weighted average price paid (p)

174.95

Highest price paid (p)

175.00

Lowest price paid (p)

174.40

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 98,275,817 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 652,419,198. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 11 January 2024 is 652,419,198. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup:


Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
corporate.comms@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:


Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited:


Nicholas How / John Fishley
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:


James Agnew / Jack Wood
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: Liberum Capital Limited

Intermediary Code: RINFGB21XXX

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

XLON

174.96

37,531

BATE

174.80

6,160

CHIX

174.98

9,814

TRQX

175.00

4,709

Individual transactions:

Transaction Time

Volume

Price (GBp)

Platform

15:14:53

107

175.00

TRQX

15:14:53

1070

175.00

TRQX

15:14:53

89

175.00

TRQX

15:14:53

574

175.00

XLON

15:14:53

1160

175.00

XLON

15:14:53

701

175.00

CHIX

15:14:53

127

175.00

BATE

15:14:53

377

175.00

CHIX

15:14:53

500

175.00

BATE

15:14:53

253

175.00

BATE

15:14:53

212

175.00

CHIX

15:14:53

361

175.00

BATE

15:15:03

1082

175.00

XLON

15:15:52

728

175.00

XLON

15:46:45

1,189

175.00

TRQX

15:46:45

1,104

175.00

TRQX

15:46:45

1,253

175.00

CHIX

15:46:45

1,094

175.00

CHIX

15:46:45

222

175.00

TRQX

15:46:45

48

175.00

TRQX

15:46:45

320

175.00

TRQX

15:46:45

69

175.00

TRQX

15:46:45

491

175.00

TRQX

15:57:52

3,295

175.00

XLON

16:00:35

81

175.00

XLON

16:00:35

1,636

175.00

XLON

16:01:32

70

175.00

BATE

16:01:32

500

175.00

BATE

16:01:32

500

175.00

BATE

16:01:32

1,187

175.00

BATE

16:07:49

44

174.80

XLON

16:07:49

300

174.80

XLON

16:07:49

500

174.80

XLON

16:07:49

1057

174.80

XLON

16:07:49

500

174.80

XLON

16:07:49

321

174.80

XLON

16:08:19

984

174.80

CHIX

16:13:40

1198

175.00

XLON

16:13:40

2,028

175.00

XLON

16:13:40

452

175.00

XLON

16:13:40

1392

175.00

XLON

16:13:40

500

175.00

XLON

16:13:40

176

175.00

XLON

16:13:40

19

175.00

XLON

16:13:40

633

175.00

XLON

16:13:40

10

175.00

XLON

16:13:40

191

175.00

XLON

16:13:40

67

175.00

XLON

16:13:40

604

175.00

XLON

16:13:40

1000

175.00

XLON

16:13:40

1,189

175.00

XLON

16:13:40

1,256

175.00

CHIX

16:13:41

1220

175.00

CHIX

16:14:42

685

174.80

XLON

16:14:42

972

174.80

XLON

16:14:42

500

174.80

XLON

16:14:42

374

174.80

XLON

16:16:02

2207

175.00

XLON

16:18:38

1,864

175.00

XLON

16:18:38

4312

175.00

XLON

16:18:38

1213

175.00

CHIX

16:18:38

362

175.00

XLON

16:18:38

500

175.00

XLON

16:18:38

3,500

175.00

XLON

16:18:38

4

175.00

CHIX

16:18:38

500

175.00

CHIX

16:18:38

1,000

175.00

CHIX

16:28:02

1018

174.60

XLON

16:28:02

500

174.60

XLON

16:28:19

191

174.40

BATE

16:29:02

253

174.40

BATE

16:29:02

629

174.40

BATE

16:29:26

244

174.40

BATE

16:29:33

62

174.40

BATE

16:29:57

1,283

174.70

BATE


