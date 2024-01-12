Anzeige
Freitag, 12.01.2024
PR Newswire
12.01.2024 | 08:18
56 Leser
Citycon Oyj: Change in Citycon's Corporate Management Committee

HELSINKI, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirsi Simola-Laaksonen, Citycon's Chief Information Officer and member of the Corporate Management Committee has decided to leave the company to pursue new opportunities outside the company. Simola-Laaksonen will continue in her current role and capacity until February 29, 2024.

"I would like to thank Kirsi for her commitment and valuable contribution to the company. Kirsi has been with Citycon since 2008 and has played an important role in Citycon's development. Kirsi has been a valued member of the Corporate Management Committee since 2020," says F. Scott Ball, CEO of Citycon.

CITYCON OYJ

Further information:

Sakari Järvelä
Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
Tel. +358 50 387 8180
sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.2 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit rating from Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.citycon.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/change-in-citycons-corporate-management-committee-302033446.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
