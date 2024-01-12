Anzeige
Freitag, 12.01.2024
InnoCan Pharma: Eine Injektion – ein Monat Schmerzlinderung
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
12.01.24
08:02 Uhr
1,318 Euro
-0,012
-0,90 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3221,36410:08
Dow Jones News
12.01.2024 | 08:31
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
12-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
12 January 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 11 January 2024 it purchased a total of 145,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           100,000     45,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.350     GBP1.162 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.324     GBP1.140 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.336423    GBP1.147401

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 654,016,336 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2000       1.344         XDUB      08:51:36      00068406916TRLO0 
1100       1.344         XDUB      08:51:36      00068406917TRLO0 
1925       1.344         XDUB      08:51:36      00068406918TRLO0 
3212       1.346         XDUB      09:02:56      00068407430TRLO0 
3212       1.346         XDUB      09:05:26      00068407558TRLO0 
3837       1.350         XDUB      09:37:39      00068409151TRLO0 
2000       1.350         XDUB      09:37:41      00068409154TRLO0 
538       1.350         XDUB      09:37:41      00068409155TRLO0 
3508       1.350         XDUB      10:45:19      00068411179TRLO0 
738       1.348         XDUB      11:53:19      00068413062TRLO0 
3232       1.348         XDUB      11:53:19      00068413063TRLO0 
3282       1.344         XDUB      11:53:45      00068413071TRLO0 
1136       1.344         XDUB      11:55:29      00068413089TRLO0 
17        1.344         XDUB      11:55:29      00068413090TRLO0 
3321       1.342         XDUB      11:55:29      00068413091TRLO0 
621       1.342         XDUB      11:55:29      00068413092TRLO0 
2000       1.344         XDUB      12:17:56      00068413663TRLO0 
1355       1.346         XDUB      12:58:26      00068414742TRLO0 
2395       1.346         XDUB      12:58:26      00068414743TRLO0 
2003       1.338         XDUB      12:58:26      00068414744TRLO0 
2022       1.338         XDUB      12:58:26      00068414745TRLO0 
3670       1.338         XDUB      13:14:58      00068415103TRLO0 
4179       1.332         XDUB      13:58:37      00068417069TRLO0 
3545       1.334         XDUB      14:34:12      00068418627TRLO0 
4091       1.330         XDUB      14:49:27      00068419256TRLO0 
2000       1.332         XDUB      14:49:27      00068419257TRLO0 
1500       1.332         XDUB      14:49:27      00068419258TRLO0 
225       1.332         XDUB      14:49:27      00068419259TRLO0 
2000       1.332         XDUB      15:06:57      00068420144TRLO0 
2000       1.332         XDUB      15:10:32      00068420402TRLO0 
2000       1.332         XDUB      15:10:32      00068420403TRLO0 
1385       1.330         XDUB      15:19:44      00068420748TRLO0 
7744       1.330         XDUB      15:19:44      00068420749TRLO0 
4059       1.330         XDUB      15:19:44      00068420750TRLO0 
2000       1.328         XDUB      15:26:03      00068420968TRLO0 
2000       1.324         XDUB      15:34:27      00068421267TRLO0 
2000       1.324         XDUB      15:46:55      00068421704TRLO0 
341       1.324         XDUB      15:46:55      00068421705TRLO0 
343       1.324         XDUB      15:47:03      00068421722TRLO0 
1832       1.324         XDUB      15:47:03      00068421723TRLO0 
1500       1.324         XDUB      16:04:03      00068422531TRLO0 
1500       1.324         XDUB      16:04:03      00068422532TRLO0 
570       1.324         XDUB      16:04:03      00068422533TRLO0 
6062       1.324         XDUB      16:08:03      00068422717TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
856       115.40        XLON      08:12:10      00068405466TRLO0 
3690       115.40        XLON      08:51:20      00068406906TRLO0 
228       116.20        XLON      10:26:41      00068410630TRLO0 
3558       116.20        XLON      10:40:12      00068411055TRLO0 
68        115.80        XLON      11:27:17      00068412244TRLO0 
1341       115.80        XLON      11:27:17      00068412245TRLO0 
536       115.80        XLON      11:27:25      00068412248TRLO0 
1899       115.80        XLON      11:27:25      00068412249TRLO0 
2528       115.60        XLON      12:58:26      00068414740TRLO0 
1234       115.60        XLON      12:58:26      00068414741TRLO0 
68        114.40        XLON      14:33:17      00068418582TRLO0 
3720       114.40        XLON      15:19:47      00068420751TRLO0 
3593       114.40        XLON      15:19:47      00068420752TRLO0 
3596       114.40        XLON      15:19:47      00068420753TRLO0 
3341       114.20        XLON      15:19:47      00068420754TRLO0 
619       114.20        XLON      15:19:47      00068420755TRLO0 
718       114.20        XLON      15:19:48      00068420756TRLO0 
630       114.20        XLON      15:28:14      00068421052TRLO0 
1100       114.20        XLON      15:28:14      00068421053TRLO0 
438       114.00        XLON      15:42:14      00068421570TRLO0 
801       114.00        XLON      15:42:14      00068421571TRLO0 
438       114.00        XLON      15:42:14      00068421572TRLO0 
2933       114.00        XLON      16:02:39      00068422451TRLO0 
2694       114.00        XLON      16:02:41      00068422458TRLO0 
1300       114.00        XLON      16:02:41      00068422459TRLO0 
1276       114.00        XLON      16:15:40      00068423008TRLO0 
1797       114.00        XLON      16:17:23      00068423049TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  297022 
EQS News ID:  1813513 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1813513&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 12, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
