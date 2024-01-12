

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - John Wood Group PLC (WG.L), a consulting, project management, and engineering solutions provider, on Friday said that its trading for the full year ending December 31, is in line with its expectations.



In its trading update, the company anticipates adjusted EBITDA for the full year to be slightly ahead of the guidance of $420 million to $425 million, up by 9 percent.



Revenue is expected to be around $6 billion, up by 9 percent, with good growth across all business units.



The company is scheduled to report its full-year results on March 26.



On Thursday, John Wood shares closed at 152.50 pence, down 1.93% in London.



