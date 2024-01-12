Inspired by 'A New York Moment' in the city where it all got started, Tommy Hilfiger brings together an intimate crowd at one of the city's longest standing institutions to present his Fall Winter 2024 collection.

Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], returns to the official NYFW schedule to present the TOMMY HILFIGER Fall Winter 2024 Collection A New York Moment on February 9, 2024.

During an intimate evening, Tommy Hilfiger will debut his men's and women's collection. Wrapped in an NYC-inspired red, white and blue spirit, the show will represent a modern-day expression of Classic American Cool through the eyes of the ultimate American dreamer.

"New York City taught me to dream big," said Tommy Hilfiger. "As a young designer it was the birthplace of my vision. The pulse of the city, its culture of confidence and openness, has fueled the brand since the very beginning. I'm excited to translate this feeling onto the runway with a signature Tommy twist that's become our calling card through the decades."

Taking place at 8 P.M. on February 9, 2024, the experience will be hosted at a central Manhattan institution, maximizing that New York energy in an ode to dreaming big. A return to home turf in more ways than one, the show will re-explore the streamlined elegance of the brand's original preppy roots, as well as redefining the fashion week experience. The runway show will feature the TOMMY HILFIGER Fall Winter 2024 collection as the brand's approach to "See Now, Buy Now" will shift focus towards its cultural partnerships and seasonal campaigns.

"Tommy Hilfiger is one of the great American dreamers," said Steven Kolb, CEO of the CFDA. "His unique vision and enduring impact on the fashion industry have paved the way for many. It's a fitting celebration of American design, and I'm honored to witness the continued contributions of such an influential figure in our industry."

About TOMMY HILFIGER

TOMMY HILFIGER is one of the world's most recognized premium lifestyle brands, uplifting and inspiring consumers since 1985. The brand creates iconic style, which comes alive at the intersection of the classic and the new, co-created with people who are shaping culture around the world. TOMMY HILFIGER celebrates the essence of classic American style with a modern twist. Tommy Hilfiger offers premium quality and value to consumers worldwide under the TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS lifestyles, with a breadth of collections including men's, women's and kids' sportswear, denim, accessories, and footwear. Tommy Hilfiger has an unwavering commitment to sustainability and inclusivity.

Global retail sales of TOMMY HILFIGER products were approximately $9.1 billion in 2022 and the brand is powered by more than 16,000 associates worldwide present in 100 countries and more than 2,000 retail stores, including its largest global flagship store at tommy.com. PVH acquired Tommy Hilfiger in 2010 and continues to oversee a focused approach to growing the brand's worldwide relevance, presence, and long term growth.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the world's largest and most admired fashion companies, connecting with consumers in over 40 countries. Our global iconic brands include Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER Our over 140-year history is built on the strength of our brands, our team and our commitment to drive fashion forward for good. That's the Power of Us. That's the Power of PVH.

