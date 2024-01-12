Victory Battery Metals Corp.: Victory Announces Extension and Repricing Of Warrants

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2024 / Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR6)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has extended the expiry date of an aggregate of 11,160,611 previously issued warrants (the "Warrants") for an additional two years. All warrants are on post consolidated basis.

The Warrants were originally issued November 7, 2022, with an original expiry date of November 7, 2024. The 887,222 Warrants entitle the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.45.

The Warrants were originally issued February 13, 2023, with an original expiry date of February 13, 2025. The 1,866,667 Warrants entitle the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.45.

The Warrants were originally issued February 16, 2023 with an original expiry date of February 16, 2025. The 1,634,667 Warrants entitle the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.36.

The Warrants were originally issued February 22, 2023 with an original expiry date of February 22, 2025. The 2,879,834 Warrants entitle the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.36.

The Warrants were originally issued March 10, 2023 with an original expiry date of March 10, 2025. The 1,596,667 Warrants entitle the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.45.

The Warrants were originally issued May 26, 2023 with an original expiry date of May 26, 2025. The 2,000,000 Warrants entitle the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.21. s

The Company is also announcing that above-noted Warrants are being repriced to $0.05.

Each whole Warrant will now entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05. The Warrants will also contain an acceleration clause, in that if the shares trade at or more than $0.065 for a 10 day period, the expiry date shall terminate upon 30 days notice.

The extension and repricing are subject to approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Victory Battery Metals

Victory is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America. The Company's head office is located at 1780-355 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2C8, and its Common Shares are currently listed on the CSE.

Contact Information

For further information, please contact:

Mark Ireton, President

Phone: +1 (236) 317-2822 or toll-free +1 (855) 665-GOLD (4653)

E-mail: info@victorybatterymetals.com

www.victorybatterymetals.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: Victory Battery Metals Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com