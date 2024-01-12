BMO Financial Group - Products and Services: BMO Announces UK Gilts Primary Dealer Status

Approval enables BMO to conduct primary and market making activities in UK Gilt securities

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BMO (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today announced that it has been designated as a retail Gilt-edged Market Maker (GEMM) effective January 15, 2024. As an accredited retail GEMM, BMO will be participating in the UK Government's Gilt auctions and will act as a market maker for Gilt securities. In due course, BMO also intends to become a UK Treasury bill Primary Participant.

"We are excited to announce BMO's new designation as an accredited retail GEMM, enabling us to meet the evolving needs of our global clients in the UK Gilt market," said Summer Hinton, Head, Global Markets International, BMO Capital Markets. "BMO has been doing business in the UK since 1870 and this designation allows us to reiterate our commitment to the UK Fixed Income market and is a natural extension of our Global Rates business".

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.3 trillion as of October 31, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

