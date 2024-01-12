DFDS A/S: DECEMBER VOLUMES: FREIGHT 2% LOWER, PASSENGERS 8% HIGHER

INVESTOR NEWS no. 02 - 12 January 2024

Ferry - freight: Total volumes in December 2023 were 2.4% below 2022.



North Sea volumes were below 2022 due to volume decrease between the UK and the Netherlands while all other routes were above 2022.

Mediterranean volumes were below 2022 following lower volumes between Istanbul and Italy due to primarily timing differences in automotive manufacturing. All other routes were above 2022.

Channel volumes continued to be above 2022 driven by the Dover Strait routes. Baltic Sea volumes were below 2022 due to a lower activity level in Sweden and the Baltic countries.

In 2023, the total transported freight lane metres decreased 7.9% to 38.4m from 41.7m in 2022. The decrease was 4.2% adjusted for Channel.

Ferry - passenger: The number of passengers in December increased 8.1% following more Channel passengers as well a higher number of passengers on the routes connecting Norway-Denmark and UK-Netherlands. The number of cars increased 4.0%.

In 2023, the total number of passengers increased 19.4% to 4.5m from 3.8m in 2022.

DFDS ferry volumes December Full-year Freight 2021 2022 2023 Change 2021 2022 2023 Change Lane metres, '000 3,326 2,822 2,753 -2.4% 43,013 41,747 38,449 -7.9% Passenger 2021 2022 2023 Change 2021 2022 2023 Change Passengers, '000 85 307 332 8.1% 869 3,772 4,502 19.4%

DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS' European route network. DFDS' ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Click on the linkto see a map of the entire network. The January 2024 volume report is expected to be published on 9 February 2024 at around 07.30am CET.

