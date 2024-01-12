Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Eine Injektion – ein Monat Schmerzlinderung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
11.01.24
09:43 Uhr
15,895 Euro
+0,365
+2,35 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,69515,71511:43
15,70515,71011:43
PR Newswire
12.01.2024 | 08:16
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Skanska upgrades waterfront facility in Eastern USA for USD 128M, about SEK 1.3 billion

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with a client for preconstruction work and early commitments for the planned construction phase to upgrade a waterfront facility in Eastern USA . Skanska will include the contract worth USD 128M, about SEK 1.3 billion, in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The scope of work includes the release and fabrication of long lead electrical equipment, enabling waterfront work, and the abatement and demolition of onsite buildings.

Procurement for this project will commence in the first quarter of 2024 and construction activities covered by this award will extend into 2025.

For further information please contact:

Chris Mckniff, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 (347) 409 2719

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3908342/2536297.pdf

20240112 US waterfront facility

SOURCE Skanska

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.