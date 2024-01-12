Anzeige
Skanska replaces 21 escalators in New York, NY, USA, for USD 145M, about SEK 1.5 billion

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to replace 21 escalators in locations throughout New York, NY, USA. The contract is worth USD 145M, about SEK 1.5 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The project includes the replacement of 21 escalators and existing equipment in associated escalator and machine rooms with upgraded equipment that adheres to applicable code requirements and operational needs.

Work begins in January 2024 and is expected to reach completion in February 2027 .

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:

Maritza Ferreira, Vice President of Communications, Skanska USA, tel +1 (678) 492 2003

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3908329/2536290.pdf

20240112 US MTA Escalators

SOURCE Skanska

