

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - German auto major Porsche Automobil Holding SE (POAHF) on Friday said it saw robust growth in the fiscal year 2023 and posted a slight gain in deliveries.



The company said it delivered a total of 320,221 cars in 2023, 3 percent more than 309,884 deliveries in 2022.



However, the company expects 2024 to be a challenging year. 'Market conditions in China to remain challenging. It is therefore important that we continue to balance our sales structure and strengthen our overseas regions, particularly in the ASEAN markets. In 2024 we will focus more than ever on value-oriented growth and a stable sales level,' the company said in a statement.



In 2023, North America which account for the highest deliveries at 86,059 recorded a yearly growth of 9 percent. Overseas and emerging markets recorded the best annual growth of 16 percent, from 52,220 deliveries.



China recorded the highest decline, with deliveries slipping to 79,283 from 93,286 a year earlier. Home market Germany recorded a growth of 10 percent, to 32,430 from 29.512 in the previous year. Europa excluding Germany recorded a growth of 12 percent, as deliveries rose to 70,229 from 62,685 a year earlier.



The Porsche 911 recorded the largest increase of all model lines in 2023, with an increase of 24 per cent.



The Taycan also posted 17% growth, with 40,629 customers taking delivery of their new car (+17 per cent).



The model with the highest number of deliveries was the Cayenne.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX