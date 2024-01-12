

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks advanced on Friday as a jump in crude prices boosted energy stocks.



There was also some cheer on the data front. The U.K. economy recovered as expected in November underpinned by services and production, the Office for National Statistics said earlier today.



Real gross domestic product expanded 0.3 percent in November, offsetting the 0.3 percent decrease in October.



In the three months to November, GDP dropped 0.2 percent from the preceding period. The benchmark FTSE 100 jumped 58 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,634 after losing 1 percent on Thursday.



BP Plc rose half a percent and Shell added 0.7 percent as crude prices surged over 2 percent following strikes carried out by the United States and Britain against Houthi military targets in Yemen.



Vistry Group, a house-building company, rallied 2.4 percent after an announcement that it expects its full year adjusted pre-tax income ahead of its outlook.



Luxury brand Burberry lost 7 percent as it issued a profit warning in response to slowing demand.



