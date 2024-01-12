DJ Amundi Global Hydrogen ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Hydrogen ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Acc (ANRJ LN) Amundi Global Hydrogen ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jan-2024 / 10:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Hydrogen ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 367.4256 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 81893 CODE: ANRJ LN ISIN: FR0010930644 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010930644 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANRJ LN Sequence No.: 297046 EQS News ID: 1813709 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1813709&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 12, 2024 04:41 ET (09:41 GMT)