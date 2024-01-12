DJ Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist (MFDD LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jan-2024 / 10:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 170.4494 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 99028 CODE: MFDD LN ISIN: LU0908501132 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0908501132 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFDD LN Sequence No.: 297068 EQS News ID: 1813753 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 12, 2024