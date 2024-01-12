DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist (US13 LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jan-2024 / 10:42 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 97.4826 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1576081 CODE: US13 LN ISIN: LU1407887162 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407887162 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US13 LN Sequence No.: 297084 EQS News ID: 1813785 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 12, 2024 04:42 ET (09:42 GMT)