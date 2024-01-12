DJ Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C) (WRDU LN) Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jan-2024 / 10:42 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 11-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 103.5436 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10391298 CODE: WRDU LN ISIN: LU1437016972

January 12, 2024 04:42 ET (09:42 GMT)