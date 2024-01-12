DJ Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF (CH5 LN) Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jan-2024 / 10:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 11-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 381.1536 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 149924 CODE: CH5 LN ISIN: FR0010688192 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010688192 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CH5 LN Sequence No.: 297045 EQS News ID: 1813707 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 12, 2024 04:45 ET (09:45 GMT)