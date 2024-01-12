

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain consumer price inflation eased slightly in December to the lowest level in four months as initially estimated, the latest data from the statistical office INE revealed on Friday.



Consumer price inflation softened to 3.1 percent from 3.2 percent in the previous month. That was in line with the flash data published on December 29.



Underlying inflation weakened for the fifth consecutive month in December. The core inflation rate was 3.8 percent, down from 4.5 percent in November.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 7.3 percent annually in December, though slower than the 9.0 percent surge a month ago.



Meanwhile, transport costs increased at an accelerated rate of 3.9 percent from last year.



At the same time, EU harmonized inflation held steady at 3.3 percent in December, as estimated.



On a monthly basis, the consumer price index remained flat after a 0.3 percent fall in November. There was no change in figures compared to the initial estimate.



The harmonized index of consumer prices also remained unchanged after falling 0.5 percent a month ago.



