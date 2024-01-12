DJ Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (GISG LN) Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jan-2024 / 10:52 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.1181 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2375776 CODE: GISG LN ISIN: LU1910940425 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1910940425 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GISG LN Sequence No.: 297221 EQS News ID: 1814059 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 12, 2024 04:53 ET (09:53 GMT)